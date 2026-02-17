Hindalco Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 891.2, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 43.23% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 891.2, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost around 5.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11955, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.95 lakh shares in last one month.