Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 981, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 40.25% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 981, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 4.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12701.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 984.15, up 1.05% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 45.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 40.25% drop in the Nifty Metal index.