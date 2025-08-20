Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 3.16% over last one month compared to 1.15% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.35% today to trade at Rs 704.1. The BSE Metal index is down 0.32% to quote at 31405.11. The index is down 1.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd decreased 0.27% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 0.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 1.08 % over last one year compared to the 1.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3257 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 546.25 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

