Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 3.57% over last one month compared to 5.17% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd gained 2.87% today to trade at Rs 4580.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.63% to quote at 67459.68. The index is down 5.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LMW Ltd increased 1.4% and Astral Ltd added 1.17% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.34 % over last one year compared to the 1.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 19241 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71703 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5166 on 16 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3045.95 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

