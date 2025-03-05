Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.31%, up for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 656.45, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.23% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 656.45, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22372.3. The Sensex is at 73841.22, up 1.17%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 10.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8347.75, up 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

