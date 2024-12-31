Hindalco Industries receives Meenakshi coal mine allocation from Govt

Hindalco Industries said that it has received the allocation of the Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha through a vesting order by the Ministry of Coal.

This development follows the successful signing of the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) on 22 November 2024.

The Meenakshi coal mine, located in Odisha, is a fully explored block with a peak rated capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes per annum and nearly 285.23 million tonnes of geological reserves.

The company expects to commence coal production in CY2028, subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and requisite approvals.

"With a favourable coal-to-waste stripping ratio of less than 1, the G12 grade mine is poised to be a cost-effective and sustainable energy source for companys operations, making the company self-reliant in coal production, Hindalco said in a statement.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalco's aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making.

The Aditya Birla Group companys consolidated net profit surged 78.01% to Rs 3,909 crore in on 7.45% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 58,203 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 600.10 on the BSE.

