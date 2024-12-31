Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rabi acreage sees decent uptick

Dec 31 2024
Latest data showed that rabi crops have been sown across over 614 lakh hectare area so far, showing a decent rise over last year. Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said that over 319 lakh hectare area coverage under wheat has been reported compared to 313 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year. Pulses were sown in more than 136 lakh hectares while coarse cereals were sown across 48.55 lakh hectares.

Dec 31 2024

