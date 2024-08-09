Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil India consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 09 2024
Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 8120.21 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 32.19% to Rs 1885.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1426.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 8120.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6208.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8120.216208.22 31 OPM %38.6936.67 -PBDT3254.922327.49 40 PBT2701.471849.91 46 NP1885.781426.60 32

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

