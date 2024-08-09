Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 60.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 33.45 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) declined 60.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.4536.564.9616.902.505.241.654.531.343.36

