Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 60.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 60.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 33.45 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) declined 60.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.4536.56 -9 OPM %4.9616.90 -PBDT2.505.24 -52 PBT1.654.53 -64 NP1.343.36 -60

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

