Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.56% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 44.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.56% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.449.2314.756.500.270.490.270.490.270.49

