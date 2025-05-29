Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 95.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 1161.06 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 95.79% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 1161.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1098.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.84% to Rs 121.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 4404.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4615.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
