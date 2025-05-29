Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 21.63% to Rs 17.50 crore

Net Loss of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.63% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.14% to Rs 85.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.5022.33 -22 85.67115.99 -26 OPM %-16.40-2.42 --6.84-1.30 - PBDT-3.09-0.67 -361 -7.39-3.44 -115 PBT-3.38-1.05 -222 -8.62-5.10 -69 NP-3.88-0.63 -516 -7.76-3.42 -127

