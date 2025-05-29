Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 25.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 97.01 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 25.86% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 97.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.72% to Rs 18.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 408.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

97.0189.86408.71335.106.351.606.236.007.763.2724.0216.876.912.4020.7813.634.383.4818.2016.74

