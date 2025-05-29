Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 25.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 25.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 97.01 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 25.86% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 97.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.72% to Rs 18.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 408.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.0189.86 8 408.71335.10 22 OPM %6.351.60 -6.236.00 - PBDT7.763.27 137 24.0216.87 42 PBT6.912.40 188 20.7813.63 52 NP4.383.48 26 18.2016.74 9

