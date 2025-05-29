Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 41.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 1119.81 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 41.31% to Rs 255.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 1119.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 928.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.71% to Rs 986.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 625.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.76% to Rs 4158.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3155.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

