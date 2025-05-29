Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.24% to Rs 14.23 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 55.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.24% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 80.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

