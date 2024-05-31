Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Club Hospitality & Holidays consolidated net profit declines 77.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Country Club Hospitality &amp; Holidays consolidated net profit declines 77.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 9.58% to Rs 12.46 crore

Net profit of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays declined 77.79% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 52.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.4613.78 -10 52.3664.16 -18 OPM %-33.55-269.16 --6.95-59.02 - PBDT8.8528.49 -69 8.8625.53 -65 PBT5.9126.09 -77 -3.7912.71 PL NP6.1527.69 -78 -4.8612.65 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

