Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 1087.15 crore

Net loss of Hinduja Global Solutions reported to Rs 45.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 1087.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1179.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1087.151179.863.178.2692.49159.37-40.6624.52-45.3017.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News