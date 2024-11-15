Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 253.94% to Rs 8.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 253.94% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.992.543.569.060.320.110.310.110.190.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News