Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 253.94% to Rs 8.99 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 253.94% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.992.54 254 OPM %3.569.06 -PBDT0.320.11 191 PBT0.310.11 182 NP0.190.05 280
