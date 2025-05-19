Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.24% to Rs 500.99 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 18.14% to Rs 118.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.24% to Rs 500.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.77% to Rs 371.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.06% to Rs 1662.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales500.99347.34 44 1662.081137.94 46 OPM %72.4576.67 -73.2676.78 - PBDT162.17135.61 20 503.15398.57 26 PBT158.98132.72 20 490.14390.91 25 NP118.71100.48 18 371.74300.34 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 394.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 1.58% in the March 2025 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 125.21% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story