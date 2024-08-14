Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 49.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.01% to Rs 64.06 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 49.65% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.01% to Rs 64.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.64.0681.107.939.085.016.972.844.912.134.23

