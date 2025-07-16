Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.210.2014.2940.000.030.080.030.080.030.08

