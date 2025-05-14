Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.24% to Rs 13699.85 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 7.71% to Rs 3976.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4308.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 13699.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14768.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.75% to Rs 8364.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7621.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 30980.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30381.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

