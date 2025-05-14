Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 547.94 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 34.58% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 547.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.93% to Rs 331.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2109.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

547.94446.582109.361677.0219.0617.5120.9116.81119.1987.78486.71309.27108.8378.07445.48270.2577.8057.81331.22203.29

