Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 547.94 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 34.58% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 547.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.93% to Rs 331.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2109.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales547.94446.58 23 2109.361677.02 26 OPM %19.0617.51 -20.9116.81 - PBDT119.1987.78 36 486.71309.27 57 PBT108.8378.07 39 445.48270.25 65 NP77.8057.81 35 331.22203.29 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 212.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 177.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal standalone net profit rises 48.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit rises 24.23% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story