Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 5188.72 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 5.82% to Rs 249.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 5188.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4432.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 821.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 825.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 18492.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16045.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

