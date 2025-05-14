Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 25.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 1147.80 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 25.01% to Rs 92.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 1147.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1087.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.20% to Rs 371.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 4551.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4319.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

