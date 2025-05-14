Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 251.39 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 46.19% to Rs 164.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 251.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.81% to Rs 598.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 959.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 892.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales251.39276.78 -9 959.76892.01 8 OPM %86.1653.86 -81.1969.86 - PBDT223.35151.49 47 809.17626.33 29 PBT221.49149.47 48 801.74619.74 29 NP164.90112.80 46 598.06460.71 30

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

