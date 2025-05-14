Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 380.66 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 18.27% to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 380.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.31% to Rs 198.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1086.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

