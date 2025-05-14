Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 380.66 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 18.27% to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 380.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.31% to Rs 198.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1086.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales380.66288.19 32 1417.911086.97 30 OPM %20.7223.15 -20.8122.34 - PBDT73.5170.68 4 279.46238.33 17 PBT56.1749.85 13 209.78172.10 22 NP54.2545.87 18 198.86161.27 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 25.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 34.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story