Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 6628.61 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 10.50% to Rs 1669.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1510.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 6628.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5976.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6628.615976.2923.5027.442452.542194.382226.982016.811669.071510.48

