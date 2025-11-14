BSE SME Shining Tools debut gets chipped by selling pressure

Shining Tools traded at Rs 98.80 on the BSE, a discount of 13.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 114.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104, a discount of 8.77% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 104 and a low of Rs 98.80. About 85,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shining Tools' IPO was subscribed 1.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 114 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 15,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.68% from 96.17% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase and installation of plant and machinery for manufacturing of carbide precision tools at the existing premises, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Shining Tools is engaged in the design and manufacturing of high-performance solid carbide cutting tools catering to various industries across India. Additionally, it provides reconditioning services for used tools, ensuring extended usability and consistent performance. The company specializes in producing a wide range of high-performance cutting tools, including end mills, thread mills, drills, and reamers, offering innovative tooling solutions. These tools are widely used in commercial metal-cutting operations across multiple industries. Shining Tools cutting tools are designed for use on CNC machines such as Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), and turn-mill centers. It operates at high speeds and feed rates, efficiently machining a variety of metals, including carbide, cast iron, forgings, steel, and aluminium. The company had total 27 employees.