Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd, Sagility Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 November 2025.

Godrej Industries Ltd saw volume of 112.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2854.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3928 shares. The stock dropped 0.03% to Rs.1,062.10. Volumes stood at 2401 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13932 shares. The stock rose 9.57% to Rs.3,715.70. Volumes stood at 14883 shares in the last session.

Sagility Ltd notched up volume of 358.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.73% to Rs.53.36. Volumes stood at 26.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 4.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70515 shares. The stock gained 7.28% to Rs.615.50. Volumes stood at 24763 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd notched up volume of 22167 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4672 shares. The stock slipped 2.63% to Rs.2,832.60. Volumes stood at 5724 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

