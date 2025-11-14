Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 41.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.76% to Rs 192.81 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 41.64% to Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.76% to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.192.81136.9819.8722.2847.3534.5345.6833.0231.3622.14

