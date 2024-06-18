Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Auto Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.03-0.01 LP 0.140.15 -7 OPM %66.671200.00 -7.14-33.33 - PBDT0.02-0.12 LP 0.01-0.05 LP PBT0.02-0.12 LP 0.01-0.05 LP NP0.02-0.12 LP 0.01-0.05 LP

Jun 18 2024

