Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.861.799.146.700.240.190.210.160.160.12

