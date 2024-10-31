Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 31 2024
Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.861.79 4 OPM %9.146.70 -PBDT0.240.19 26 PBT0.210.16 31 NP0.160.12 33

Oct 31 2024

