Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Cineline India Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd and Shivam Autotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2024.

Hindustan Composites Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 567.95 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 443 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 142.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6596 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd surged 17.61% to Rs 138.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3009 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd exploded 15.97% to Rs 1160.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 361 shares in the past one month.

Shivam Autotech Ltd jumped 15.59% to Rs 55.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17119 shares in the past one month.

