Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 25.26% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1406.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.960.741406.9115.1517.2348.15128.7942.30102.4447.7863.93

