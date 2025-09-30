Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

To develop large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to jointly pursue and execute large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets.
The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations. HCC's expertise in heavy civil construction and project execution will be combined with KRCL's proven capabilities in rail systems, operations, and project implementation. Together, the partners will deliver integrated, end-to end solutions across the full spectrum of transport infrastructure, including civil works, track laying, signalling, electrification, MEP systems, operations and maintenance, and other critical components of modern transport networks.
The partnership will particularly focus on complex assignments such as underground and elevated metro systems, NATM tunnelling, railway bridges, and large-scale EPC contracts. Both organizations will jointly identify and bid for opportunities under varied contractual frameworks, including EPC, design-build, unit-rate contracts, PPP arrangements, and other advanced procurement models. The MoU also provides for the formation of joint ventures, consortia, or other collaborative structures tailored to project requirements.
