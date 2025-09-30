Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

To develop large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to jointly pursue and execute large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations. HCC's expertise in heavy civil construction and project execution will be combined with KRCL's proven capabilities in rail systems, operations, and project implementation. Together, the partners will deliver integrated, end-to end solutions across the full spectrum of transport infrastructure, including civil works, track laying, signalling, electrification, MEP systems, operations and maintenance, and other critical components of modern transport networks.