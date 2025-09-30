Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Blue Dart Express Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and GHCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 7.82% to Rs 9530 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39888 shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd surged 5.84% to Rs 5903.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 785 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd soared 3.78% to Rs 104.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd added 3.77% to Rs 211.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd jumped 3.60% to Rs 604.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6782 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

