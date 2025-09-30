Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 408.1 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,486.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.29 a.m. on 30 September 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News