NSE SME Matrix Geo Solutions lists with a soft landing

Matrix Geo Solutions was trading at Rs 103.50 on the NSE, a discount of 0.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 104.

The scrip was listed at Rs 103.90, almost matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.38% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 103.90 and a low of Rs 99.10. About 13.93 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Matrix Geo Solutions' IPO was subscribed 7.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 98 to Rs 104 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding will dilute to 67.26% from 91.52% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of new drones, purchase of survey equipment and technologies, capital expenditure, funding the working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Matrix Geo Solutions on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 11.34 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.90 lakh shares at Rs 104 per share to 7 anchor investor. Matrix Geo Solutions is a company that uses drones, satellites, and special tools like LiDAR and GIS to do surveys. They work in areas like railways, roads, mining, and power. They have done over 1,500 projects in 27 states. Some important projects are Indias first bullet train and the Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop. Their clients include government agencies and big companies like Indian Railways and Adani Group. They also provide surveys, engineering help, and software work. As of 31 July 2025, the company had a total of 100 employees on payroll and 1 employee on a contract basis.