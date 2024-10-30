Hindustan Construction Company standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 1202.97 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 4.11% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 1202.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1138.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1202.971138.7617.7814.36102.6971.8286.2053.2550.2052.35

