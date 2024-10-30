Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Construction Company standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 1202.97 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 4.11% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 1202.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1138.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1202.971138.76 6 OPM %17.7814.36 -PBDT102.6971.82 43 PBT86.2053.25 62 NP50.2052.35 -4

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

