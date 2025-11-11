Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 718.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 80.77% to Rs 183.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 718.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.718.04518.1939.2929.29292.59182.90248.63135.32183.79101.67

