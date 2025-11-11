Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 77.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.76% to Rs 57.85 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 77.12% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.76% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.57.8537.8718.1524.1914.0713.5113.2012.9816.269.18

