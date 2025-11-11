R R Financial Consultants standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.240.1879.1761.110.070.110.070.110.060.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News