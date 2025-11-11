Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 228.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 164.10 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell rose 228.87% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.164.10159.345.654.629.246.503.850.793.190.97

