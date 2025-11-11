Rossell India standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 80.49 crore

Net profit of Rossell India declined 2.98% to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 80.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.80.4978.3140.7641.5731.7433.7030.3132.4227.3628.20

