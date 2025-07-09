Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 3.72% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25523.95. The Sensex is at 83716.85, up 0.01%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 0.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9517.4, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.56 lakh shares in last one month.