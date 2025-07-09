Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 3.72% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25523.95. The Sensex is at 83716.85, up 0.01%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 0.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9517.4, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 265.05, down 3.74% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 20.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 3.72% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 56.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

