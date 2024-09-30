Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 349.8, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 117.4% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 349.8, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 25907.85. The Sensex is at 84562.88, down 1.18%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 9.09% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10064.6, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 350.85, up 0.88% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 117.4% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 92.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

