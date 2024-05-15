Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand consolidated net profit declines 76.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 76.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 1239.16 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 76.80% to Rs 29.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 1239.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1312.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.21% to Rs 102.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 5174.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5567.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1239.161312.35 -6 5174.815567.60 -7 OPM %6.69-28.84 -5.64-3.30 - PBDT55.35137.66 -60 176.55224.65 -21 PBT43.05122.84 -65 126.83172.27 -26 NP29.09125.40 -77 102.70171.78 -40

