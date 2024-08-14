Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 206.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 206.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 206.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.50 0 OPM %-54264.0022.00 -PBDT-271.470.11 PL PBT-271.470.11 PL NP-206.900 0

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

