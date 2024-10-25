Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 133.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 19.92 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy rose 133.73% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.9216.54 20 OPM %14.268.59 -PBDT2.971.37 117 PBT2.701.13 139 NP1.940.83 134

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

