Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 133.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy rose 133.73% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.9216.5414.268.592.971.372.701.131.940.83

